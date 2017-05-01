2by2 is the focus of the Kansas Lottery’s special May offer

For a limited time, the Kansas Lottery is giving extra chances to win to players of its 2by2 game!

“During the month of May, the Kansas Lottery is offering our players a chance to either win a free 2by2 ticket, or a chance to win a $50 instant cash prize when they buy a 2by2 ticket,” said spokeswoman Sally Lunsford. “2by2 is a great game. There are lots of winners in that. You can win everything from a free ticket all the way up to $22,000 or $44,000 if you have a seven-day multidraw ticket and you win a prize on a Tuesday!”

A free $1 2by2 ticket will print automatically with every 5th 2by2 ticket sold throughout the state during the promotion. The free ticket will be for the next 2by2 drawing. A $50 instant cash prize will be awarded with every 400th ticket sold. Players who win a $50 instant cash prize will hear a sounder and a voucher indicating they have won will print automatically on the terminal. Retailers will pay the $50 cash prizes.

“If you are a 2by2 player, we always recommend that you buy a seven-day multi-draw,” said Lunsford. “That means you’re going to have a whole week’s worth of one play, the same play for an entire week, and if you win with that play on a Tuesday, it doubles all the prizes!”

The required 2by2 purchase in this promotion may include multiple plays or multi-draws on a single ticket. The promotion does not include the purchase of a Fast 5 Sampler. If a player receives a $50 instant cash prize, he or she will not also receive a free 2by2 ticket.

“You can take your 2by2 ticket, whether it’s winning or non-winning and enter it into our Kansas Lottery PlayOn Players Loyalty program,” said Lunsford. “With those tickets you can earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.”

For more information on 2by2 or the PlayOn Players Loyalty Program, go to kslottery.com.