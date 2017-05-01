WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


49°F
Overcast
Feels Like 49°
Winds West 14 mph
Mon
Weather for Monday is Partly Cloudy64°
47°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear68°
49°
Wed
Weather for Wednesday is Chance of Rain61°
43°
Thu
Weather for Thursday is Clear69°
46°
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear71°
46°

2by2 is the focus of the Kansas Lottery’s special May offer

by on May 1, 2017 at 10:30 AM (4 hours ago)

For a limited time, the Kansas Lottery is giving extra chances to win to players of its 2by2 game!

“During the month of May, the Kansas Lottery is offering our players a chance to either win a free 2by2 ticket, or a chance to win a $50 instant cash prize when they buy a 2by2 ticket,” said spokeswoman Sally Lunsford. “2by2 is a great game. There are lots of winners in that. You can win everything from a free ticket all the way up to $22,000 or $44,000 if you have a seven-day multidraw ticket and you win a prize on a Tuesday!”

A free $1 2by2 ticket will print automatically with every 5th 2by2 ticket sold throughout the state during the promotion. The free ticket will be for the next 2by2 drawing. A $50 instant cash prize will be awarded with every 400th ticket sold. Players who win a $50 instant cash prize will hear a sounder and a voucher indicating they have won will print automatically on the terminal. Retailers will pay the $50 cash prizes.

“If you are a 2by2 player, we always recommend that you buy a seven-day multi-draw,” said Lunsford. “That means you’re going to have a whole week’s worth of one play, the same play for an entire week, and if you win with that play on a Tuesday, it doubles all the prizes!”

The required 2by2 purchase in this promotion may include multiple plays or multi-draws on a single ticket. The promotion does not include the purchase of a Fast 5 Sampler. If a player receives a $50 instant cash prize, he or she will not also receive a free 2by2 ticket.

“You can take your 2by2 ticket, whether it’s winning or non-winning and enter it into our Kansas Lottery PlayOn Players Loyalty program,” said Lunsford. “With those tickets you can earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes.”

For more information on 2by2 or the PlayOn Players Loyalty Program, go to kslottery.com.

Nick Gosnell is the News Director for WIBW News and the Kansas Information Network. You can follow him on Twitter @NickGosnell11.