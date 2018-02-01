WIBW News Now!

2nd suspect in KCK homicide arrested after police chase

by on February 1, 2018 at 10:56 AM (3 hours ago)

Authorities say a second suspect in a Kansas City, Kansas, homicide has been arrested after a police chase.

The pursuit began Wednesday afternoon in Kansas City, Missouri.  Police say it appeared drugs and guns were tossed from the speeding vehicle before the chase ended about 20 minutes later in Kansas City, Kansas.  Police say three people were taken into custody, including a woman wanted in connection with the August 30 shooting death of 29-year-old Kevin Fowler.

Another suspect, Zachary Barnes, was arrested in September south of the small Republican County town of Cuba, Kansas, and charged with second-degree murder.  The search for Barnes caused several schools and public agencies to be placed on lockdown in two other towns in the area, which is near the Nebraska border.

