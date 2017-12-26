$3.1 million project to repair airport in Johnson County

Five hangars at Johnson County Executive Airport in suburban Kansas City that were severely damaged by wind in March will be rebuilt at a cost of more than $3 million.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Johnson County Commission on December 21st approved a $3.1 million contract with Rothwell Construction to rebuild the T-hangars at the airport in Olathe.

Straight-line winds reaching 85 mph hit the airport on the evening of March 6th, damaging hangars at the airport that serves corporate, business and general aviation clients.

Airport officials hope the work can be completed by September.

Photo courtesy of MGN Online