$3.18 Million Super Kansas Cash Jackpot Sets New Record!

by on July 5, 2017 at 10:13 AM

Kansas Lottery players across the state will try tonight to capture a $3.18 million Super Kansas Cash jackpot – the highest ever for this Kansas-only game.

The Super Kansas Cash jackpot has been rolling since September 21, 2016, when a Prairie Village resident captured $3.16 million.  Super Kansas Cash drawings are held Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday. Players get two plays for $1. There are eight ways to win in Super Kansas Cash, with prizes ranging from $1 to the jackpot. To win or share the jackpot, a player must match the first five numbers and the Super Cashball number.

Here’s a list of Super Kansas Cash jackpots that have been won dating back to 2013:

February 6, 2013        $1,065,106

February 9, 2013        $100,000

May 1, 2013                $730,484

May 29, 2013              $214,777

November 27, 2013    $2,131,550

December 16, 2013    $170,000

June 28, 2014              $230,000

August 23, 2014         $389,672

February 9, 2015        $1,755,859

August 3, 2015           $1,798,007

October 28, 2015        $676,242

January 9, 2016          $565,887

September 21, 2016    $3,160,431     

Jackpots also continue to roll in Powerball and Hot Lotto, after no tickets matched all numbers in those games this week.  The July 5 Powerball jackpot is an estimated $121 million with a cash option of $76 million. A ticket that matches all numbers in Hot Lotto tonight will win or share $7.99 million, with the lottery paying the initial income withholding taxes on the prize. The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $186 million with a cash option of $115.5 million for Friday, July 7. 

The Kansas Lottery reminds players to submit winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! 

PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.