3 arrested in connection with robbing, beating a Garnett woman

Three men were arrested Thursday in connection with an aggravated robbery in Garnett that left a woman seriously injured.

According a release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, the robbery occurred around 11:30 p.m. on April 12 at Papa’s Front Porch Antiques.

Officers with the Garnett Police Department were called to scene and found a woman who had been severely beaten and robbed.

A KBI spokesperson says she was taken to the Anderson County Hospital and treated for serious injuries.

A joint investigation by the KBI, Garnett and Osawatomie police departments and the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office led to the arrest of three suspects.

Two Osawatomie residents, 43-year-old Billy Joe Waters and 36-year-old Harold Stults, and 30-year-old Daniel Vannorman, of Garnett, were arrested on charges of aggravated robbery.

Waters and Stults were arrested at separate locations in Osawatomie. Vannorman was picked up in Garnett.

All three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

The incident is still under investigation.