3 face more federal charges in alleged Kansas bomb plot

by on March 17, 2017 at 10:49 AM (7 hours ago)

Three Kansas men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in the state are facing a second federal conspiracy count.

A revised indictment returned Thursday in Wichita against Patrick Stein, Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen of plotting for months last year to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimate” Somalis who lived at a Garden City apartment complex.

While now accusing Wright of lying to the FBI, the new indictment again charges the trio with conspiring to use a weapon of mass destruction. Allen and Stein also remain accused of gun charges.

Federal prosecutors allege the defendants were part of The Crusaders militia group and planned the truck-bomb attack on the apartment building, which also
contained a mosque, for the day after the Nov. 8 election.

The three have pleaded not guilty.

