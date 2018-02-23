WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


36°F
Overcast
Feels Like 30°
Winds East 7 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Ice Pellets36°
30°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Rain42°
26°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear52°
27°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Clear59°
38°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Clear64°
38°

3 fraternities suspended at Kansas University

by on February 23, 2018 at 11:12 AM

Three fraternities at the University of Kansas have been suspended since the beginning of the year.

Representatives from the national headquarters of Delta Upsilon, Sigma Alpha Epsilon and Sigma Phi Epsilon told The Kansas City Star that their Kansas chapters are not operating as the university investigates possible violations of fraternity policy.  Sigma Alpha Epsilon spokesperson Johnny Sao said that fraternity’s chapter was closed on January 19th until further notice while possible health and safety violations are investigated.  The university says the fraternity is on probation until January 31, 2020.

Delta Upsilon International Fraternity spokesperson Ashley Martin says its Kansas chapter was put on “emergency suspension” on January 29th.  The fraternity doesn’t currently appear on a list of student organizations sanctioned by the school.

A Sigma Phi Epsilon representative says its chapter is being investigated for possible hazing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.