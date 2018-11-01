3 Hutchinson police employees fired, 1 suspended

Three Hutchinson police department employees have been fired after a traffic stop involving an off-duty officer.

Chief Jeffrey Hooper said Wednesday another employee was suspended, one was exonerated and action is pending against a sixth person.

Hooper wouldn’t identify the employees, except to say one of those fired was 30-year employee, Captain Troy Hoover.

The Hutchinson News reports officer Anna Ruzhanovska was stopped in February after 911 received several complaints about an erratic driver. She was not tested for sobriety and an officer drove her home when she complained of a medical issue.

City Manager John Deardoff says he was told the day after the stop that all police procedures were followed but he learned later that wasn’t true. Hooper was not police chief when the incident happened.