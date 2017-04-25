3 injured in crash south of Topeka

Three people, including a child, were injured Tuesday morning in a crash in south Topeka.

According to a release from the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the collision at the intersection of South Topeka Boulevard and Airport Drive happened at 6:45 a.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Angela Ortega was driving a red Pontiac G6 north on Topeka Boulevard when she was struck by a blue GMC pickup.

The driver of the truck, 37-year-old Michael Dyke, was southbound lane on Topeka Boulevard and turning east on Airport Drive into the entrance of Forbes Field Air Base.

Dyke failed to yield, causing Ortega to crash into the truck.

Both drivers were taken to Stormont Vail Hospital with injuries considered to be non-life threatening.

A juvenile passenger in the Pontiac was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The accident is still under investigation.