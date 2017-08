Three people were killed in an early morning crash on Kansas Highway 10 in Olathe.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:15 a.m. Thursday on eastbound K-10 at Cedar Creek Parkway.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted off K-10 at Cedar Creek Parkway while authorities investigate the crash.

The westbound lanes of K-10 are open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.