3 killed in fiery SW Kansas crash

Three people were killed in a fiery four-vehicle crash on a southwestern Kansas highway.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 7 p.m. Friday just outside of the Meade County town of Fowler.

53-year-old George Lane of Buffalo, Missouri was exiting the bridge on eastbound U.S. 54 when the camper he was pulling came unhooked from his pickup.

A Kenworth semi driven by 43-year-old Zachery Duncan, of South Dakota, drove through the camper trailer. The collision the semi’s brakes to lock up and blew out a tire.

Lane’s camper spun off into a ditch and struck the front driver’s side of a 2015 Kia Soul driven by 44-year-old Laura Perez, of Liberal. She was not injured.

Duncan’s semi was forced into oncoming traffic and into a Freightliner semi driven by 56-year-old John Kemp, of Mississippi. Kemp’s vehicle came to rest in the middle of US 54 and caught fire.

According to the accident report, the Freightliner was destroyed in the fire.

The cab of Duncan’s semi became disconnected from its chassis, left the highway and landed in the bottom of the creek.

Both semi drivers and 35-year old Manda J. Price, who was riding with Duncan, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Lane and his passenger, 56-year-old Anne Marie Lane, were not injured in the crash.