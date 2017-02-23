WIBW News Now!

3 killed, suspect fatally shot in south-central Kansas

by on February 23, 2017 at 7:13 AM (38 mins ago)

Authorities say three men have been killed and that an officer has fatally shot the suspect in south-central Kansas.

Harvey County Sheriff’s Cpl. Tim Boese says officers found the victims dead in a rural home while responding around 12:30 a.m. Thursday to a shooting. He says
three witnesses pointed officers in the direction the suspect ran.

A Newton officer then shot the suspect when he confronted the pursuing officers with a shotgun near the home.

The suspect was pronounced dead at a hospital. No officers were injured.

Boese says authorities are trying to determine a motive and the relationship between the shooter and the victims. Their names weren’t immediately released.

Authorities also are questioning a woman who may have been involved, but Boese could provide no other details about her.

