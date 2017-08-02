3 people, including a teen, shot in southeast Topeka

Police are investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in southeast Topeka that left three people seriously injured.

One of the victims was a teenage boy.

Topeka Police Lt. Andrew Beightel says the shooting happened at 1 a.m. at a home in the 2900 block of SE Highland Court. Officers responding to the scene found a man, a woman and a teenager all suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.

They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital and are listed in stable condition.

An officer on the scene says all three victims were standing in the front yard of the home when they were shot.

Detectives and K9 units are on the scene conducting an investigation.

Beightel says no additional details surrounding the shooting or possible suspects are available at this time.