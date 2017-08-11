WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


74°F
Clear
Feels Like 74°
Winds North 9 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear83°
60°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Partly Cloudy81°
63°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Chance of a Thunderstorm81°
64°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm81°
65°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm83°
70°

3 people killed, 2 children hurt in wreck in eastern Kansas

by on August 11, 2017 at 7:30 AM (3 hours ago)

The Kansas Highway Patrol says three people died and two children were hurt in a collision in eastern Kansas.

The accident happened Thursday night on Kansas Highway 32 in Edwardsville.

Investigators say a car driven by 42-year-old Aaron Ashlock of Kansas City, Kansas, was going west when it crossed the median and hit a car driven by 29-year-old Sarah Galutia of Overland Park.

Ashlock and Galutia died in the crash, along with 33-year-old Ashley Gonzalez of Shawnee, who was a passenger in Galutia’s car.

Gonzalez’s 11- and 12-year-old daughters were injured. Their conditions were not immediately available.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.