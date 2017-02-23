3 people wounded in shooting at Olathe bar

Olathe police are searching for a suspect after three people were shot and wounded at a crowded bar.

A police spokesman tells the Kansas City Star the shooting occurred Wednesday evening at Austins Bar and Grill. Police Sgt. Logan Bonney says two of the victims were hospitalized in critical condition and the third was seriously injured.

Officers late Wednesday night had surrounded a house about a mile from the bar.

Police say they identified a person of interest in the shooting and were trying to make contact.

Authorities urged area residents to stay in their homes.

A 23-year-old man who was at the bar and left shortly before the shooting told the newspaper it was filled with people watching the Kansas-TCU basketball game.