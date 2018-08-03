WIBW News Now!

Kansas Source for News, Weather and Sports - Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Junction City

Header Weather


92°F
Clear
Feels Like 92°
Winds South 16 mph
Fri
Weather for Friday is Clear97°
73°
Sat
Weather for Saturday is Mostly Cloudy92°
75°
Sun
Weather for Sunday is Clear98°
77°
Mon
Weather for Monday is Chance of a Thunderstorm97°
70°
Tue
Weather for Tuesday is Chance of a Thunderstorm91°
66°

3-year-old boy hospitalized in Wichita after accidental shooting

by on August 3, 2018 at 11:06 AM (3 hours ago)

A 3-year-old boy is in stable condition in a Wichita hospital after an accidental shooting at his home in Kinsley.

Edwards County Sheriff Bryant Kurth says 3-year-old Alexander Amaya was shot Thursday night.

KWCH reports the boy was in stable condition Friday at a Wichita hospital.  He was flown there because of concern about blood loss.

Deputies say the child was shot by his brother with a rifle.

Kurth said a firearm was out and one of the boys somehow got a hold of it.  The gun went off, striking Alexander.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.