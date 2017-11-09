WIBW News Now!

Over 30 graves vandalized at Junction City cemetery

by on November 9, 2017 at 3:17 PM (17 mins ago)

Authorities say at least 30 headstones have been damaged at a cemetery in Junction City.

The Junction City Police Department wrote on its Facebook page that the vandalism happened either late Monday or early Tuesday at Highland Cemetery. The post described what happened as a “horrible act” and is asking anyone with information to come forward and call the JCPD at 785-762-5912. The post says cash rewards are available.

Photos posted on the Facebook page show several large, granite markers that have been broken off at their bases. The monuments’ upper portions can be seen face-down on the ground. Other smaller monuments also were broken off at their bases.  The Junction City Police Department has released the names of the graves that were affected by the vandalism on their Facebook page.

 

.

 

 

