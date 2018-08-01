30 million people having too little withheld, make sure you’re not one of them

Congressional auditors say about 30 million people — 21 percent of U.S. taxpayers — will have to come up with more money to pay their taxes next year because their employers withheld too little from their paychecks under government tables keyed to the new tax law.

Michael Devine with the IRS says, even though it’s August, you can still limit the damage to your own tax bill.

“The IRS has been encouraging everyone, especially any two income families, people who have more than one job, maybe you work seasonal jobs, if you claimed credits on your tax return last year, you need to go to irs.gov and use our withholding calculator,” said Devine. “Get a good idea whether you’re being underwithheld.”

If your employer doesn’t take enough out of your check, the IRS will ask for it at tax time.

“Next year, when you do your tax return, you could not get a refund, or get a smaller refund, or even actually have to pay more in taxes, because you didn’t have enough withheld throughout the year,” said Devine.

Once you’ve gone to irs.gov and figured your withholding, then you have to file the paperwork to change it.

“If you know that you need to have more come out of your paycheck, you need to do a new form W-4,” said Devine. “Give it to your employer. That’s the document your employer uses to figure out how much to withhold from your paycheck. It can be a percentage, or you can just say, okay take an extra $50 a pay period out of my check and have it go to taxes. That way you know you’re not going to have a bill when you file your tax return next year.”

If you have any questions, ask your payroll representative, or call the IRS at (800) TAX-1040.