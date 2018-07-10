WIBW News Now!

$38 million in bonds approved to pay for Cargill expansion in Wichita

More than $38 million in industrial revenue bonds has been approved to help pay for Cargill’s new biodiesel plant in Wichita.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the city council approved the bonds on Tuesday.  The plant is part of an $87 million project being built at Cargill’s facility.  Mayor Jeff Longwell says the city is “thrilled” in the investment in the city.

Cargill currently has a soybean processing plant, a grain elevator and truck and rail bulk loadout operation at the site.

Cargill facility leader John White says the site has produced vegetable oil, but it will transition to making biodiesel.  White says it’s a “great growth opportunity.”  He says the new plant should be completed by early next year.

