The second round of the KSHSAA Class 3A football playoffs is in the books as the field of 32 has been trimmed to eight teams.

In the East, Silver Lake, Galena, Sabetha and Osage City advanced with victories. Silver Lake defeated top-ranked Nemaha Central 25-7 in Seneca in the lone matchup between undefeated teams in the round of 16. Out west, Cheney, Marysville, Hesston and Phillipsburg were winners on Saturday. Hesston upset unbeaten Conway Springs on a last-second field goal.

