An early morning earthquake centered in Oklahoma shook parts of Kansas Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, A 4.0 magnitude earthquake occurred at 5:26 Tuesday morning centered around 18 miles ENE of Mooreland, Oklahoma.

Felt reports from the U.S. Geological Survey have been sent in from as far northeast as near Hillsboro, in Marion County, Kansas.

Graphic from U.S. Geological Survey