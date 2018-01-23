WIBW News Now!

4 men bound over for trial in contract killing of Salina man

by on January 23, 2018 at 3:57 PM

A judge has found sufficient evidence for four men to stand trial in the contract killing of a Salina man.

The Salina Journal reports that 31-year-old Charles Rodgers and 40-year-old James Pavey were bound over for trial Monday on charges that include capital murder.  The charge allows prosecutors to seek the death penalty, although they haven’t announced whether they will do so. Two other suspects, 35-year-old Brandon St. Clair and 20-year-old Austin Bott, were bound over for trial on charges that include first-degree murder.

The body of 29-year-old Brandon Lee Shelby was found in June on a path near a popular fishing area northeast of Salina.  Prosecutors allege that Pavey hired Rodgers to kill Shelby and that the other two were involved.  The allegations were discussed on Facebook.

