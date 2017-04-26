WIBW News Now!

4 more sentenced in multi-million Cerner fraud conspiracy

by on April 26, 2017 at 12:26 PM (47 mins ago)

Four more people have been sentenced for their roles in a multi-million fraud that involved impersonating employees of North Kansas City-based health information technology company Cerner Corp.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 67-year-old David Tayce, of Lucas, Texas, was sentenced Tuesday to six years and six months in prison and ordered to pay $19.2
million in restitution.

Fifty-six-year-old David Hernon, of Fishers, Indiana, was sentenced during a separate appearance to four years and four months in prison and ordered to pay
$6.5 million in restitution.

Richard Bryant and his wife, Christina Bryant, both 41 and from Sachse, Texas, were each sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $8.1 million in restitution.

Prosecutors say they used the fraud to turn business deals, solicit investors and obtain bank loans.

