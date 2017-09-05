42nd Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally to be held this weekend

The 42nd Annual Huff n’ Puff Hot Air Balloon Rally will be held this weekend at Lake Shawnee.

The event will officially start on Friday evening, with balloons being launched between 6 and 7 p.m. All balloon flights are weather permitting, but there are other activities available in addition to witnessing the balloon launch. The Children’s Discovery Workshop will be held at 10 in the morning on Saturday.

“One of our pilots will come and do a live demo with the kids,” said Lori Hutchinson, President of The Great Plains Balloon Club. “The kids are able to build a paper balloon, learn how it all works and give it flight.”

There are events scheduled all day for Saturday, beginning with a morning balloon launch scheduled from 6:55 until 8 in the morning. Vendors and other activities will be available for families, including a rock climbing wall and a ballet performance. Festivities will wrap up Saturday evening with a nighttime specific event.

“The Balloon Glow is when we inflate our balloons, and the darker it gets the more our balloons glow,” said Hutchinson. “That’s a really cool feature and very fun for the kids to see.”

There will be tethered balloon rides available for the public. The rally is free to the public and held at Tinman Circle at Lake Shawnee. A detailed schedule is attached below. For more information, go to huff-n-puff.org.

Schedule of Events Open To The Public

Friday, September 8, 2017

4:00 PM Vendor Booths and Activities Open

4:00 PM Volunteer & Sponsor Check-In at GPBC Info Tent/Trailer

6:00 -7:00 PM Balloon Flight Launch Window

7:30 PM Balloon Glow / Tether

Saturday, September 9, 2017

6:55 – 8:00 AM Balloon Flight Launch Window

10:00 AM Children’s Discovery Workshop Advance Registration Required Reynold’s Lodge, Lake Shawnee



4:00 PM Vendor Booths and Activities Open

4:00 PM Volunteer & Sponsor Check-In at GPBC Info Tent/Trailer

5:00 PM Ballet Performance

5:30 PM Gymnastics Performance

6:00 – 7:00 PM Balloon Flight Launch Window

7:30 PM Balloon Glow / Tether

Sunday, September 10, 2017