45-year-old Maize teacher and former officer pleads guilty to sex with 17-year-old student

by on December 4, 2018 at 11:12 AM (4 hours ago)

A 45-year-old former Maize teacher and law enforcement officer pleaded guilty to having a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old student.

Prosecutors said Johnny Yelverton pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of unlawful sexual relations.

The Wichita Eagle reports an affidavit released earlier this year says Yelverton had sex with the female student in his classroom at Maize Career Academy and off campus between March and May 6th, when the girl’s mother and stepfather discovered their relationship.

Yelverton was arrested May 7th and resigned from his teaching position four days later.  He taught fire science and law and public safety courses to Maize High School and Maize South High School students at the academy.

