5 dead, interstate closed after wreck near Bonner Springs

July 12, 2017

The Kansas Highway Patrol says five people died in a multi-vehicle accident that closed Interstate 70 west of Bonner Springs.

The patrol says the highway was closed after one of the tractor-trailers involved in the accident Tuesday caught fire.

Four vehicles, two of them tractor-trailers, were involved in the crash.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority says a tractor trailer rear-ended another vehicle, causing a massive fire.

One lane of eastbound lanes reopened about 4 p.m. but westbound lanes remained closed for several hours.

