5 employees resign from Southeast Kansas Humane Society

Five employees of the Southeast Kansas Humane Society have resigned, saying budget constraints, lack of staff training and job responsibility changes put animals at risk.

Three former employees tell The Joplin Globe that they could no longer advocate for the animals amid the shelter’s conditions.

Catherine Geiger worked at the shelter for nearly two years. She says job responsibilities were recently redistributed without giving staff proper training for their new tasks.

Logan Rink says she wasn’t given formal training when she was hired in May 2016. She says the shelter typically has 150 animals.

Valerie Weilert has worked at the shelter since October 2015. She says routine medical tests often weren’t performed on animals.

Mary Kay Caldwell, president of the shelter’s board of directors, declined to comment.