WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/17/22 — Week 7 recap & Week 8 preview

October 17, 2022 6:59PM CDT
Share
580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/17/22 — Week 7 recap & Week 8 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Basehor-Linwood 47, Seaman 32
Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka West 6
Emporia 14, Washburn Rural 49
Hayden 13, Holton 37
Topeka High 12, Junction City 54
Highland Park 63, Northeast (Mo.) 0
Cair Paravel 8, Chase County 54

This week’s games:

Leavenworth @ Shawnee Heights – 580 Preps Game of the Week
Topeka West @ Washburn Rural
Hays @ Topeka High
Maranatha @ Cair Paravel
Hayden @ Hiawatha
Highland Park @ KC-Washington
Seaman @ KC-Piper

Click below to hear the six coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura

You May Also Like

1

K-State moves up, KU stands pat in latest AP Top 25
2

Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week - Oct. 12, 2022
3

BLOG: Jayhawks country, let's (enjoy this) ride
4

Kansas City Chiefs escape chaotic game vs. Las Vegas Raiders with 30-29 win
5

VIDEO: The Washburn Football Coaches Show