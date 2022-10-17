580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/17/22 — Week 7 recap & Week 8 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Basehor-Linwood 47, Seaman 32

Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka West 6

Emporia 14, Washburn Rural 49

Hayden 13, Holton 37

Topeka High 12, Junction City 54

Highland Park 63, Northeast (Mo.) 0

Cair Paravel 8, Chase County 54

This week’s games:

Leavenworth @ Shawnee Heights – 580 Preps Game of the Week

Topeka West @ Washburn Rural

Hays @ Topeka High

Maranatha @ Cair Paravel

Hayden @ Hiawatha

Highland Park @ KC-Washington

Seaman @ KC-Piper

Click below to hear the six coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura