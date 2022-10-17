580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/17/22 — Week 7 recap & Week 8 preview
October 17, 2022 6:59PM CDT
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Last week’s games:
Basehor-Linwood 47, Seaman 32
Shawnee Heights 49, Topeka West 6
Emporia 14, Washburn Rural 49
Hayden 13, Holton 37
Topeka High 12, Junction City 54
Highland Park 63, Northeast (Mo.) 0
Cair Paravel 8, Chase County 54
This week’s games:
Leavenworth @ Shawnee Heights – 580 Preps Game of the Week
Topeka West @ Washburn Rural
Hays @ Topeka High
Maranatha @ Cair Paravel
Hayden @ Hiawatha
Highland Park @ KC-Washington
Seaman @ KC-Piper
Click below to hear the six coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:
Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe