580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/24/22 — Week 8 recap & Week 9 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Leavenworth 24, Shawnee Heights 19

Topeka West 12, Washburn Rural 81

Hays 56, Topeka High 6

Maranatha 12, Cair Paravel 62

Hayden 54, Hiawatha 0

Highland Park 62, KC-Washington 48

Seaman 13, KC-Piper 31

This week’s games:

Garden City @ Washburn Rural – 580 Preps Game of the Week

Emporia @ Highland Park

Blue Valley Southwest @ Seaman

Lansing @ Shawnee Heights

Baldwin @ Hayden

Topeka High @ Derby

Topeka West @ Sumner Academy

Cedar Vale/Dexter @ Cair Paravel (non-playoff)

Click below to hear the seven coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura