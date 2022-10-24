WIBW 580 580 WIBW Logo

580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/24/22 — Week 8 recap & Week 9 preview

October 24, 2022 5:59PM CDT
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Leavenworth 24, Shawnee Heights 19
Topeka West 12, Washburn Rural 81
Hays 56, Topeka High 6
Maranatha 12, Cair Paravel 62
Hayden 54, Hiawatha 0
Highland Park 62, KC-Washington 48
Seaman 13, KC-Piper 31

KSHSAA announces 2022 state football playoff brackets

This week’s games:

Garden City @ Washburn Rural – 580 Preps Game of the Week
Emporia @ Highland Park
Blue Valley Southwest @ Seaman
Lansing @ Shawnee Heights
Baldwin @ Hayden
Topeka High @ Derby
Topeka West @ Sumner Academy
Cedar Vale/Dexter @ Cair Paravel (non-playoff)

Click below to hear the seven coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura

