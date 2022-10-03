580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/3/22 — Week 5 recap & Week 6 preview
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Last week’s games:
Junction City 24, Washburn Rural 6
De Soto 28, Shawnee Heights 0
Hayden 44, Perry-Lecompton 28
Topeka High 13, Wichita Northwest 81
Topeka West 0, Lansing 42
Highland Park 22, Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) 59
Cair Paravel 26, Burlingame 57
This week’s games:
Washburn Rural @ Topeka High – 580 Preps Game of the Week
Royal Valley @ Hayden
Madison/Hamilton @ Cair Paravel
Highland Park @ Atchison
Topeka West @ KC-Turner
Shawnee Heights @ Wamego
Seaman @ Leavenworth
Click below to hear the seven coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:
Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe