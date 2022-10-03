580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/3/22 — Week 5 recap & Week 6 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Junction City 24, Washburn Rural 6

De Soto 28, Shawnee Heights 0

Hayden 44, Perry-Lecompton 28

Topeka High 13, Wichita Northwest 81

Topeka West 0, Lansing 42

Highland Park 22, Lincoln College Prep (Mo.) 59

Cair Paravel 26, Burlingame 57

This week’s games:

Washburn Rural @ Topeka High – 580 Preps Game of the Week

Royal Valley @ Hayden

Madison/Hamilton @ Cair Paravel

Highland Park @ Atchison

Topeka West @ KC-Turner

Shawnee Heights @ Wamego

Seaman @ Leavenworth

Click below to hear the seven coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Topeka West – Russell Norton

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler