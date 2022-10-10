580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/3/22 — Week 6 recap & Week 7 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Washburn Rural 66, Topeka High 6

Royal Valley 0, Hayden 38

Madison/Hamilton 86, Cair Paravel 72

Highland Park 56, Atchison 70

Topeka West 26, KC-Turner 21

Shawnee Heights 6, Wamego 35

Seaman 56, Leavenworth 13

This week’s games:

Basehor-Linwood @ Seaman – 580 Preps Game of the Week

Shawnee Heights @ Topeka West

Emporia @ Washburn Rural

Hayden @ Holton

Topeka High @ Junction City

Highland Park @ Northeast (Mo.)

Cair Paravel @ Chase County

Click below to hear the seven coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Topeka West – Russell Norton

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler