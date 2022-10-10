WIBW News Now 580 WIBW Logo

580 Preps Football Coaches Club 10/3/22 — Week 6 recap & Week 7 preview

October 10, 2022 5:59PM CDT
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Washburn Rural 66, Topeka High 6
Royal Valley 0, Hayden 38
Madison/Hamilton 86, Cair Paravel 72
Highland Park 56, Atchison 70
Topeka West 26, KC-Turner 21
Shawnee Heights 6, Wamego 35
Seaman 56, Leavenworth 13

This week’s games:

Basehor-Linwood @ Seaman – 580 Preps Game of the Week
Shawnee Heights @ Topeka West
Emporia @ Washburn Rural
Hayden @ Holton
Topeka High @ Junction City
Highland Park @ Northeast (Mo.)
Cair Paravel @ Chase County

Click below to hear the seven coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Topeka West – Russell Norton

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

