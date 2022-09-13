580 Preps Football Coaches Club 9/12/22 — Week 2 recap & Week 3 preview
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Last week’s games:
Highland Park 48, KC-Schlagle 29
Washburn Rural 28, De Soto 21
Shawnee Heights 46, Lansing 23
Hayden 43, Silver Lake 10
Seaman 70, KC-Turner 0
Cair Paravel 56, Doniphan West 8
Topeka High 7, Manhattan 59
Leavenworth 61, Topeka West 14
This week’s games:
Shawnee Heights @ Seaman – 580 Preps Game of the Week
Sumner Academy @ Highland Park
KC-Piper @ Washburn Rural
Rossville @ Hayden
Marais des Cygnes Valley @ Cair Paravel
Topeka High @ Liberal
Topeka West @ De Soto
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:
Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe