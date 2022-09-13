580 Preps Football Coaches Club 9/12/22 — Week 2 recap & Week 3 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Highland Park 48, KC-Schlagle 29

Washburn Rural 28, De Soto 21

Shawnee Heights 46, Lansing 23

Hayden 43, Silver Lake 10

Seaman 70, KC-Turner 0

Cair Paravel 56, Doniphan West 8

Topeka High 7, Manhattan 59

Leavenworth 61, Topeka West 14

This week’s games:

Shawnee Heights @ Seaman – 580 Preps Game of the Week

Sumner Academy @ Highland Park

KC-Piper @ Washburn Rural

Rossville @ Hayden

Marais des Cygnes Valley @ Cair Paravel

Topeka High @ Liberal

Topeka West @ De Soto

Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Topeka West – Russell Norton