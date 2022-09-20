580 Preps Football Coaches Club 9/19/22 — Week 3 recap & Week 4 preview
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Last week’s games:
Shawnee Heights 14, Seaman 7
Sumner Academy 36, Highland Park 63
KC-Piper 10, Washburn Rural 34
Rossville 34, Hayden 55
Marais des Cygnes Valley 8, Cair Paravel 60
Topeka High 0, Liberal 27
Topeka West 20, De Soto 63
This week’s games:
KC-Harmon @ Highland Park (Thursday)
Lansing @ Seaman – 580 Preps Game of the Week
Emporia @ Topeka High
Basehor-Linwood @ Shawnee Heights
Jeff West @ Hayden
Washburn Rural @ Manhattan
Cair Paravel @ Lyndon
KC-Piper @ Topeka West (Saturday) – 580 Preps Saturday Football
Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:
Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe