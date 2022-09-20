580 Preps Football Coaches Club 9/19/22 — Week 3 recap & Week 4 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Shawnee Heights 14, Seaman 7

Sumner Academy 36, Highland Park 63

KC-Piper 10, Washburn Rural 34

Rossville 34, Hayden 55

Marais des Cygnes Valley 8, Cair Paravel 60

Topeka High 0, Liberal 27

Topeka West 20, De Soto 63

This week’s games:

KC-Harmon @ Highland Park (Thursday)

Lansing @ Seaman – 580 Preps Game of the Week

Emporia @ Topeka High

Basehor-Linwood @ Shawnee Heights

Jeff West @ Hayden

Washburn Rural @ Manhattan

Cair Paravel @ Lyndon

KC-Piper @ Topeka West (Saturday) – 580 Preps Saturday Football

Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Topeka West – Russell Norton

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura

Seaman – Jared Swafford

Highland Park – Jermaine Monroe

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift