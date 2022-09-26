580 Preps Football Coaches Club 9/26/22 — Week 4 recap & Week 5 preview

Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Highland Park 74, KC-Harmon 0 (Thursday)

Seaman 50, Lansing 32

Topeka High 34, Emporia 21

Shawnee Heights 27, Basehor-Linwood 0

Hayden 52, Jeff West 14

Manhattan 28, Washburn Rural 25

Lyndon 28, Cair Paravel 24

KC-Piper 49, Topeka West 0 (Saturday)

This week’s games:

Junction City @ Washburn Rural – 580 Preps Game of the Week

De Soto @ Shawnee Heights

Hayden @ Perry-Lecompton

Topeka High @ Wichita Northwest

Topeka West @ Lansing

Highland Park @ Lincoln College Prep (Mo.)

Cair Paravel @ Burlingame

Click below to hear the seven coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:

Hayden – Bill Arnold

Shawnee Heights – Jason Swift

Topeka High – Carlos Kelly

Washburn Rural – Steve Buhler

Cair Paravel – Doug Bonura

Topeka West – Russell Norton

Seaman – Jared Swafford