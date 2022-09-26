580 Preps Football Coaches Club 9/26/22 — Week 4 recap & Week 5 preview
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.
Last week’s games:
Highland Park 74, KC-Harmon 0 (Thursday)
Seaman 50, Lansing 32
Topeka High 34, Emporia 21
Shawnee Heights 27, Basehor-Linwood 0
Hayden 52, Jeff West 14
Manhattan 28, Washburn Rural 25
Lyndon 28, Cair Paravel 24
KC-Piper 49, Topeka West 0 (Saturday)
This week’s games:
Junction City @ Washburn Rural – 580 Preps Game of the Week
De Soto @ Shawnee Heights
Hayden @ Perry-Lecompton
Topeka High @ Wichita Northwest
Topeka West @ Lansing
Highland Park @ Lincoln College Prep (Mo.)
Cair Paravel @ Burlingame
Click below to hear the seven coach interviews on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club: