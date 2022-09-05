WIBW News Now 580 WIBW Logo

580 Preps Football Coaches Club 9/5/22 — Week 1 recap & Week 2 preview

September 5, 2022 6:30PM CDT
Every week, Brendan Dzwierzynski speaks with the city’s high school football coaches on the 580 Preps High School Coaches Club. We get all the details on last week’s games and look ahead to this week’s action.

Last week’s games:

Seaman 58, Topeka West 14 (Thursday)
Highland Park 60, Wyandotte 47
Hayden 21, Olpe 7
Washburn Rural 49, Wichita East 42
Piper 31, Shawnee Heights 20
Axtell 82, Cair Paravel 38
Maize 78, Topeka High 7 (Saturday)

This week’s games:

Hayden @ Silver Lake – 580 Preps Game of the Week
Leavenworth @ Topeka West
Lansing @ Shawnee Heights
Cair Paravel @ Doniphan West
Highland Park @ FL Schlagle
Seaman @ Turner
Topeka High @ Manhattan
Washburn Rural @ De Soto

Click below to hear each coach’s interview on this week’s 580 Preps Coaches Club:
Note: Topeka High coach Carlos Kelly did not appear on this week’s show.

Bill Arnold – Hayden

Jared Swafford – Seaman

Steve Buhler – Washburn Rural

Jermaine Monroe – Highland Park

Doug Bonura – Cair Paravel

Jason Swift – Shawnee Heights

Russell Norton – Topeka West

