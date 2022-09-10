580 Preps Rewind: High School Football Week 2, 2022

After every week of the high school football season, our Brendan Dzwierzynski takes a dive into the weekend’s action for the 580 Preps Rewind, giving you a look at how all the teams from Topeka and Shawnee County fared in their latest games.

On a Friday night that featured just one county versus county matchup, schools from the area put up an impressive showing with a combined 7-3 record. From Hayden’s historic victory to Washburn Rural’s second-half comeback to everything in between, it was yet another busy weekend for Shawnee County schools.

Check out the latest 580 Preps Rewind here: