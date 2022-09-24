580 Preps Rewind: High School Football Week 4, 2022

After every week of the high school football season, our Brendan Dzwierzynski takes a dive into the weekend’s action for the 580 Preps Rewind, giving you a look at how all the teams from Topeka and Shawnee County fared in their latest games.

We’re already halfway through the eight-game regular season and Week 4 may have been the wildest one yet for Shawnee County high school football. Two city teams remain undefeated while another three clock in at 3-1 after their weekend action.

Check out the latest action from around Topeka and Shawnee County in this week’s 580 Preps Rewind: