580 Sports Talk 2020 NFL draft composite big board

Mar 16, 2020 @ 8:00am

The college football season over, the NFL season is nearly over and that means that the NFL draft is coming soon. With that in mind, it’s never too early to start looking at prospects, from the best of the best to the potential diamonds in the rough.

Wherever you look to research the draft or see who you think your team will take, you’re going to see different opinions. Media conglomerates, specialty websites and blogs all have varying opinions and ways to scout. That’s where we come in.

The 580 Sports Talk composite big board is here to help you understand who the masses believe the top draft candidates are. We take a collection of big boards from all corners of the internet (currently comprising 18 boards) and average out the rankings from each one. That way, you can see which players, on average, are regarded the most highly in this year’s draft class.

Our 200-player composite big board is below. The two left-hand columns are their ranking in the composite (far left) and the player’s average ranking on the boards which make up the composite.

Updated 3/16/20

Rank Avg. big board rank Player Pos School
1 1.25 Chase Young EDGE Ohio State
2 2.861 Joe Burrow QB LSU
3 4.694 Jeff Okudah CB Ohio State
4 5.028 Derrick Brown IDL Auburn
5 5.167 Isaiah Simmons LB/S Clemson
6 5.639 Tua Tagovailoa QB Alabama
7 8.139 Jerry Jeudy WR Alabama
8 9.056 CeeDee Lamb WR Oklahoma
9 10.265 Jedrick Willis OT Alabama
10 11.486 Andrew Thomas OT Georgia
11 12.714 Javon Kinlaw IDL South Carolina
12 12.8 Tristan Wirfs OT Iowa
13 15.194 Henry Ruggs III WR Alabama
14 15.667 A.J. Epenesa EDGE Iowa
15 19.743 Justin Herbert QB Oregon
16 20.206 K’Lavon Chaisson EDGE LSU
17 20.581 Mekhi Becton OT Louisville
18 21.514 Grant Delpit S LSU
19 21.879 Xavier McKinney S Alabama
20 22.667 Kristian Fulton CB LSU
21 22.857 D’Andre Swift RB Georgia
22 24.457 C.J. Henderson CB Florida
23 25.735 Kenneth Murray LB Oklahoma
24 26.818 Laviska Shenault WR Colorado
25 27.788 Jonathan Taylor RB Wisconsin
26 28.938 Yetur Gross-Matos EDGE Penn State
27 29.563 Trevon Diggs CB Alabama
28 29.676 Tee Higgins WR Clemson
29 31.781 J.K. Dobbins RB Ohio State
30 33.179 Jalen Reagor WR TCU
31 33.296 Patrick Queen LB LSU
32 33.815 Jordan Love QB Utah State
33 35 Justin Jefferson WR LSU
34 36.5 Neville Gallimore IDL Oklahoma
35 39.207 Jeff Gladney CB TCU
36 39.75 Josh Jones OT Houston
37 40.769 Ross Blacklock IDL TCU
38 41.042 Austin Jackson OT USC
39 44.222 Zack Baun OLB Wisconsin
40 44.393 Brandon Aiyuk WR Arizona State
41 45.481 Terrell Lewis EDGE Alabama
42 46 Julian Okwara EDGE Notre Dame
43 47.375 K.J. Hamler WR Penn State
44 47.52 A.J. Terrell CB Clemson
45 48.435 Jacob Eason QB Washington
46 48.44 Cesar Ruiz IOL Michigan
47 50.44 Jaylon Johnson CB Utah
48 50.833 Antoine Winfield Jr. S Minnesota
49 53.36 Curtis Weaver EDGE Boise State
50 54 Justin Madabuike IDL Texas A&M
51 54 Raekwon Davis IDL Alabama
52 54.958 Damon Arnette CB Ohio State
53 55.048 Clyde Edwards-Helaire RB LSU
54 56.143 Prince Wanogho OT Auburn
55 56.174 Cole Kmet TE Notre Dame
56 57.346 Tyler Biadasz IOL Wisconsin
57 57.72 Ashtyn Davis S Cal
58 59.05 Kyle Dugger S Lenoir-Rhyne
59 59.417 Bryce Hall CB Virginia
60 60 Hunter Bryant TE Washington
61 60.1 Cam Akers RB Florida State
62 61.5 Marlon Davidson EDGE Auburn
63 61.842 Denzel Mims WR Baylor
64 62.091 Lloyd Cushenberry IOL LSU
65 64.591 Josh Uche EDGE Michigan
66 64.636 Brycen Hopkins TE Purdue
67 65.286 Bradlee Anae EDGE Utah
68 65.409 Cameron Dantzler CB Mississippi State
69 66.105 Jonathan Greenard EDGE Florida
70 66.8 Isaiah Wilson OT Georgia
71 67 Noah Igbinoghene CB Auburn
72 67.19 Jake Fromm QB Georgia
73 68.435 Michael Pittman WR USC
74 69.381 Lucas Niang OT TCU
75 72 Netane Muti OT Fresno State
76 72.118 Jordan Elliott IDL Missouri
77 74.182 Zack Moss RB Utah
78 75.375 Tyler Johnson WR Minnesota
79 76.875 Malik Harrison LB Ohio State
80 79.158 Adam Trautman TE Dayton
81 19.286 Solomon Kindley IOL Georgia
82 81.947 Nick Harris IOL Washington
83 82.143 Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Michigan
84 83.294 Jalen Hurts QB Oklahoma
85 83.5 Khalid Kareem EDGE Notre Dame
86 83.643 Jabari Zuniga EDGE Florida
87 83.75 Darrell Taylor EDGE Tennessee
88 84.083 Shane Lemieux IOL Oregon
89 84.389 Troy Dye LB Oregon
90 87.938 Van Jefferson WR Florida
91 89.667 Jeremy Chinn S Southern Illinois
92 92 Matt Hennessey IOL Temple
93 92.167 Trey Adams OT Washington
94 93.4 Robert Hunt IOL Louisiana
95 94 Logan Stenberg IOL Kentucky
96 94 Akeem Davis-Gaither LB Appalachian State
97 95.143 Matt Peart OT UConn
98 95.167 Leki Fotu IDL Utah
99 95.364 Jared Pinkney TE Vanderbilt
100 96.154 Darnay Holmes CB UCLA
101 97.133 Chase Claypool WR Notre Dame
102 98.308 Ezra Cleveland OT Boise State
103 100.917 Bryan Edwards WR South Carolina
104 101.231 Jason Strowbridge OT North Carolina
105 101.455 Eno Benjamin RB Arizona State
106 101.5 Harrison Bryant TE Florida Atlantic
107 101.5 Collin Johnson WR Texas
108 101.583 Ben Bartch OT St. John
109 103.9 Alton Robinson EDGE Syracuse
110 104.25 Brandon Jones S Texas
111 104.25 Devin Duvernay WR Texas
112 104.5 Troy Pride CB Notre Dame
113 104.636 John Simpson IOL Clemson
114 105.25 Davon Hamilton IDL Ohio State
115 107.455 Rashard Lawrence IDL LSU
116 107.462 Jordyn Brooks LB Texas Tech
117 108.154 Anfernee Jennings EDGE Alabama
118 109.286 Thaddeus Moss TE LSU
119 109.385 Antonio Gandy-Golden WR Liberty
120 109.625 Shyheim Carter CB/S Alabama
121 110 Ben Bredeson IOL Michigan
122 110.091 Gabriel Davis WR UCF
123 110.167 Albert Okwuegbunam TE Missouri
124 110.667 Terrell Burgess CB/S Utah
125 111.429 K.J. Hill WR Ohio State
126 111.9 Jonah Jackson IOL Ohio State
127 113.917 Jack Driscoll OT Auburn
128 114.3 Anthony McFarland RB Maryland
129 114.571 Kenny Willekes EDGE Michigan State
130 114.875 James Lynch IDL Baylor
131 115 Damien Lewis IOL LSU
132 118.818 Ke’Shawn Vaughn RB Vanderbilt
133 120.3 Alex Highsmith EDGE Charlotte
134 122.727 Evan Weaver LB Cal
135 123.4 A.J. Green CB Oklahoma State
136 127.4 Larrell Murchison IDL North Carolina State
137 129.909 Saahdig Charles OT LSU
138 131.556 K’Von Wallace S Clemson
139 131.9 Lamichal Perine RB Florida
140 132.778 Logan Wilson LB Wyoming
141 132.889 Lynn Bowden WR Kentucky
142 134 Jacob Phillips LB LSU
143 136.667 Hakeem Adeniji OT Kansas
144 137.25 Isaiah Hodgins WR Oregon State
145 137.3 Quintez Cephus WR Wisconsin
146 137.5 Calvin Throckmorton OT Oregon
147 137.667 Lamar Jackson CB Nebraska
148 138 Quartney Davis WR Texas A&M
149 139 Amik Robertson CB Louisiana Tech
150 143.125 A.J. Dillon RB Boston College
151 145 Khalil Davis IDL Nebraska
152 145.375 Michael Ojemudia CB Iowa
153 145.6 Julian Blackmon S Utah
154 145.778 Markus Bailey LB Purdue
155 146.5 Nick Coe EDGE Auburn
156 148.714 Joe Bachie Jr. LB Michigan State
157 148.75 Cheyenne O’Grady TE Arkansas
158 148.75 Antoine Brooks S Maryland
159 149.667 J.R. Reed S Georgia
160 151.143 Cameron Brown LB Penn State
161 151.444 Anthony Gordon QB Washington State
162 151.555 Jauan Jennings WR Tennessee
163 152.143 Josiah Deguara TE Cincinnati
164 153.5 Myles Bryant CB Washington
165 154.625 McTelvin Agim IDL Arkansas
166 155.167 Joshua Kelley RB UCLA
167 156.429 Colby Parkinson TE Stanford
168 157 Keith Ismael IOL San Diego State
169 157.333 James Proche WR SMU
170 159.222 John Hightower WR Boise State
171 159.75 Dane Jackson CB Pittsburgh
172 160.25 Darryl Williams IOL Mississippi State
173 161.125 Trevon Hill EDGE Miami
174 161.4 Essang Bassey CB Wake Forest
175 162 Willie Gay LB Mississippi State
176 162.333 Francis Bernard LB Utah
177 163.571 Darrynton Evans RB Appalachian State
178 165.25 Justin Strnad LB Wake Forest
179 167 Jacob Breeland TE Oregon
180 167.143 Trevis Gipson EDGE Tulsa
181 168.5 Antonio Gibson RB Memphis
182 169.8 James Morgan QB Florida International
183 170.75 Raequan Williams IDL Michigan State
184 170.75 Terence Steele OT Texas Tech
185 170.8 Trajan Bandy CB Miami
186 171.625 Lavert Hill CB Michigan
187 173 Brian Cole S Mississippi State
188 174.333 Kamal Martin LB Minnesota
189 174.5 Mykal Walker LB Fresno State
190 176 Davion Taylor LB Colorado
191 176.25 Nevelle Clark S UCF
192 177 Jake Hanson IOL Oregon
193 177.25 LaMychal Hasty RB Baylor
194 177.714 David Woodward LB Utah State
195 178.5 Devin Asiasi TE UCLA
196 179.4 Zach Shackelford IOL Texas
197 179.833 Charlie Heck OT North Carolina
198 180.125 Shaquille Quarterman LB Miami
199 180.5 Robert Windsor IDL Penn State
200 181.833 Kalija Lipscomb WR Vanderbilt

Positional Breakdown:

Offense QB (9), RB (15), WR (29), TE (13) OT (21), IOL (17)
Defense IDL (16), LB (22), EDGE (21), S (13), CB (24)
Big boards included in composite ranking: Todd McShay top 32 1/15, Mel Kiper big board 2/25/20, The Draft Network prospect rankings as of 2/26, Benjamin Solak 2/15, Cover 1/Russell Brown 1/13, Phinsider 1/13, Sports Illustrated/Kevin Hanson 1/15, Jordan Reid 1/11, DraftTek (top 300) as of 3/7, Kyle Crabbs 2/1, Bleacher Report/Matt Miller 2/26, CBS prospect rankings as of 2/10, Walter Football as of 2/12, Tankathon 3/5, The Athletic/Dane Brugler 1/7, Las Vegas Review-Journal 12/2/19, InsideTheStar 1/2, DraftBlaster 12/30/19, Jonah Tuls 1/30/20, Pro Football Focus 1/27/20, Daniel Jeremiah 3/9, The Ringer 1/21/20, RaidersWire 1/29/20, Music City Miracles 2/24, DraftWire 1/20/20, FantasyPros 2/7/20, NFL Mocks 1/30/20, FantasyPros/Mike Tagliere 2/10, The Huddle Report 2/10, WithTheFirstPick 2/13, Big Board Scouting 2/1, Draft Rite 2/22, Fantasy Six Pack 2/23, The Sporting News 3/4, San Diego Union-Tribune 3/9, Tony Pauline 3/11
