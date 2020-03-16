580 Sports Talk 2020 NFL draft composite big board
The college football season over, the NFL season is nearly over and that means that the NFL draft is coming soon. With that in mind, it’s never too early to start looking at prospects, from the best of the best to the potential diamonds in the rough.
Wherever you look to research the draft or see who you think your team will take, you’re going to see different opinions. Media conglomerates, specialty websites and blogs all have varying opinions and ways to scout. That’s where we come in.
The 580 Sports Talk composite big board is here to help you understand who the masses believe the top draft candidates are. We take a collection of big boards from all corners of the internet (currently comprising 18 boards) and average out the rankings from each one. That way, you can see which players, on average, are regarded the most highly in this year’s draft class.
Our 200-player composite big board is below. The two left-hand columns are their ranking in the composite (far left) and the player’s average ranking on the boards which make up the composite.
Updated 3/16/20
|Rank
|Avg. big board rank
|Player
|Pos
|School
|1
|1.25
|Chase Young
|EDGE
|Ohio State
|2
|2.861
|Joe Burrow
|QB
|LSU
|3
|4.694
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ohio State
|4
|5.028
|Derrick Brown
|IDL
|Auburn
|5
|5.167
|Isaiah Simmons
|LB/S
|Clemson
|6
|5.639
|Tua Tagovailoa
|QB
|Alabama
|7
|8.139
|Jerry Jeudy
|WR
|Alabama
|8
|9.056
|CeeDee Lamb
|WR
|Oklahoma
|9
|10.265
|Jedrick Willis
|OT
|Alabama
|10
|11.486
|Andrew Thomas
|OT
|Georgia
|11
|12.714
|Javon Kinlaw
|IDL
|South Carolina
|12
|12.8
|Tristan Wirfs
|OT
|Iowa
|13
|15.194
|Henry Ruggs III
|WR
|Alabama
|14
|15.667
|A.J. Epenesa
|EDGE
|Iowa
|15
|19.743
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Oregon
|16
|20.206
|K’Lavon Chaisson
|EDGE
|LSU
|17
|20.581
|Mekhi Becton
|OT
|Louisville
|18
|21.514
|Grant Delpit
|S
|LSU
|19
|21.879
|Xavier McKinney
|S
|Alabama
|20
|22.667
|Kristian Fulton
|CB
|LSU
|21
|22.857
|D’Andre Swift
|RB
|Georgia
|22
|24.457
|C.J. Henderson
|CB
|Florida
|23
|25.735
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|Oklahoma
|24
|26.818
|Laviska Shenault
|WR
|Colorado
|25
|27.788
|Jonathan Taylor
|RB
|Wisconsin
|26
|28.938
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|EDGE
|Penn State
|27
|29.563
|Trevon Diggs
|CB
|Alabama
|28
|29.676
|Tee Higgins
|WR
|Clemson
|29
|31.781
|J.K. Dobbins
|RB
|Ohio State
|30
|33.179
|Jalen Reagor
|WR
|TCU
|31
|33.296
|Patrick Queen
|LB
|LSU
|32
|33.815
|Jordan Love
|QB
|Utah State
|33
|35
|Justin Jefferson
|WR
|LSU
|34
|36.5
|Neville Gallimore
|IDL
|Oklahoma
|35
|39.207
|Jeff Gladney
|CB
|TCU
|36
|39.75
|Josh Jones
|OT
|Houston
|37
|40.769
|Ross Blacklock
|IDL
|TCU
|38
|41.042
|Austin Jackson
|OT
|USC
|39
|44.222
|Zack Baun
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|40
|44.393
|Brandon Aiyuk
|WR
|Arizona State
|41
|45.481
|Terrell Lewis
|EDGE
|Alabama
|42
|46
|Julian Okwara
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|43
|47.375
|K.J. Hamler
|WR
|Penn State
|44
|47.52
|A.J. Terrell
|CB
|Clemson
|45
|48.435
|Jacob Eason
|QB
|Washington
|46
|48.44
|Cesar Ruiz
|IOL
|Michigan
|47
|50.44
|Jaylon Johnson
|CB
|Utah
|48
|50.833
|Antoine Winfield Jr.
|S
|Minnesota
|49
|53.36
|Curtis Weaver
|EDGE
|Boise State
|50
|54
|Justin Madabuike
|IDL
|Texas A&M
|51
|54
|Raekwon Davis
|IDL
|Alabama
|52
|54.958
|Damon Arnette
|CB
|Ohio State
|53
|55.048
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire
|RB
|LSU
|54
|56.143
|Prince Wanogho
|OT
|Auburn
|55
|56.174
|Cole Kmet
|TE
|Notre Dame
|56
|57.346
|Tyler Biadasz
|IOL
|Wisconsin
|57
|57.72
|Ashtyn Davis
|S
|Cal
|58
|59.05
|Kyle Dugger
|S
|Lenoir-Rhyne
|59
|59.417
|Bryce Hall
|CB
|Virginia
|60
|60
|Hunter Bryant
|TE
|Washington
|61
|60.1
|Cam Akers
|RB
|Florida State
|62
|61.5
|Marlon Davidson
|EDGE
|Auburn
|63
|61.842
|Denzel Mims
|WR
|Baylor
|64
|62.091
|Lloyd Cushenberry
|IOL
|LSU
|65
|64.591
|Josh Uche
|EDGE
|Michigan
|66
|64.636
|Brycen Hopkins
|TE
|Purdue
|67
|65.286
|Bradlee Anae
|EDGE
|Utah
|68
|65.409
|Cameron Dantzler
|CB
|Mississippi State
|69
|66.105
|Jonathan Greenard
|EDGE
|Florida
|70
|66.8
|Isaiah Wilson
|OT
|Georgia
|71
|67
|Noah Igbinoghene
|CB
|Auburn
|72
|67.19
|Jake Fromm
|QB
|Georgia
|73
|68.435
|Michael Pittman
|WR
|USC
|74
|69.381
|Lucas Niang
|OT
|TCU
|75
|72
|Netane Muti
|OT
|Fresno State
|76
|72.118
|Jordan Elliott
|IDL
|Missouri
|77
|74.182
|Zack Moss
|RB
|Utah
|78
|75.375
|Tyler Johnson
|WR
|Minnesota
|79
|76.875
|Malik Harrison
|LB
|Ohio State
|80
|79.158
|Adam Trautman
|TE
|Dayton
|81
|19.286
|Solomon Kindley
|IOL
|Georgia
|82
|81.947
|Nick Harris
|IOL
|Washington
|83
|82.143
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|WR
|Michigan
|84
|83.294
|Jalen Hurts
|QB
|Oklahoma
|85
|83.5
|Khalid Kareem
|EDGE
|Notre Dame
|86
|83.643
|Jabari Zuniga
|EDGE
|Florida
|87
|83.75
|Darrell Taylor
|EDGE
|Tennessee
|88
|84.083
|Shane Lemieux
|IOL
|Oregon
|89
|84.389
|Troy Dye
|LB
|Oregon
|90
|87.938
|Van Jefferson
|WR
|Florida
|91
|89.667
|Jeremy Chinn
|S
|Southern Illinois
|92
|92
|Matt Hennessey
|IOL
|Temple
|93
|92.167
|Trey Adams
|OT
|Washington
|94
|93.4
|Robert Hunt
|IOL
|Louisiana
|95
|94
|Logan Stenberg
|IOL
|Kentucky
|96
|94
|Akeem Davis-Gaither
|LB
|Appalachian State
|97
|95.143
|Matt Peart
|OT
|UConn
|98
|95.167
|Leki Fotu
|IDL
|Utah
|99
|95.364
|Jared Pinkney
|TE
|Vanderbilt
|100
|96.154
|Darnay Holmes
|CB
|UCLA
|101
|97.133
|Chase Claypool
|WR
|Notre Dame
|102
|98.308
|Ezra Cleveland
|OT
|Boise State
|103
|100.917
|Bryan Edwards
|WR
|South Carolina
|104
|101.231
|Jason Strowbridge
|OT
|North Carolina
|105
|101.455
|Eno Benjamin
|RB
|Arizona State
|106
|101.5
|Harrison Bryant
|TE
|Florida Atlantic
|107
|101.5
|Collin Johnson
|WR
|Texas
|108
|101.583
|Ben Bartch
|OT
|St. John
|109
|103.9
|Alton Robinson
|EDGE
|Syracuse
|110
|104.25
|Brandon Jones
|S
|Texas
|111
|104.25
|Devin Duvernay
|WR
|Texas
|112
|104.5
|Troy Pride
|CB
|Notre Dame
|113
|104.636
|John Simpson
|IOL
|Clemson
|114
|105.25
|Davon Hamilton
|IDL
|Ohio State
|115
|107.455
|Rashard Lawrence
|IDL
|LSU
|116
|107.462
|Jordyn Brooks
|LB
|Texas Tech
|117
|108.154
|Anfernee Jennings
|EDGE
|Alabama
|118
|109.286
|Thaddeus Moss
|TE
|LSU
|119
|109.385
|Antonio Gandy-Golden
|WR
|Liberty
|120
|109.625
|Shyheim Carter
|CB/S
|Alabama
|121
|110
|Ben Bredeson
|IOL
|Michigan
|122
|110.091
|Gabriel Davis
|WR
|UCF
|123
|110.167
|Albert Okwuegbunam
|TE
|Missouri
|124
|110.667
|Terrell Burgess
|CB/S
|Utah
|125
|111.429
|K.J. Hill
|WR
|Ohio State
|126
|111.9
|Jonah Jackson
|IOL
|Ohio State
|127
|113.917
|Jack Driscoll
|OT
|Auburn
|128
|114.3
|Anthony McFarland
|RB
|Maryland
|129
|114.571
|Kenny Willekes
|EDGE
|Michigan State
|130
|114.875
|James Lynch
|IDL
|Baylor
|131
|115
|Damien Lewis
|IOL
|LSU
|132
|118.818
|Ke’Shawn Vaughn
|RB
|Vanderbilt
|133
|120.3
|Alex Highsmith
|EDGE
|Charlotte
|134
|122.727
|Evan Weaver
|LB
|Cal
|135
|123.4
|A.J. Green
|CB
|Oklahoma State
|136
|127.4
|Larrell Murchison
|IDL
|North Carolina State
|137
|129.909
|Saahdig Charles
|OT
|LSU
|138
|131.556
|K’Von Wallace
|S
|Clemson
|139
|131.9
|Lamichal Perine
|RB
|Florida
|140
|132.778
|Logan Wilson
|LB
|Wyoming
|141
|132.889
|Lynn Bowden
|WR
|Kentucky
|142
|134
|Jacob Phillips
|LB
|LSU
|143
|136.667
|Hakeem Adeniji
|OT
|Kansas
|144
|137.25
|Isaiah Hodgins
|WR
|Oregon State
|145
|137.3
|Quintez Cephus
|WR
|Wisconsin
|146
|137.5
|Calvin Throckmorton
|OT
|Oregon
|147
|137.667
|Lamar Jackson
|CB
|Nebraska
|148
|138
|Quartney Davis
|WR
|Texas A&M
|149
|139
|Amik Robertson
|CB
|Louisiana Tech
|150
|143.125
|A.J. Dillon
|RB
|Boston College
|151
|145
|Khalil Davis
|IDL
|Nebraska
|152
|145.375
|Michael Ojemudia
|CB
|Iowa
|153
|145.6
|Julian Blackmon
|S
|Utah
|154
|145.778
|Markus Bailey
|LB
|Purdue
|155
|146.5
|Nick Coe
|EDGE
|Auburn
|156
|148.714
|Joe Bachie Jr.
|LB
|Michigan State
|157
|148.75
|Cheyenne O’Grady
|TE
|Arkansas
|158
|148.75
|Antoine Brooks
|S
|Maryland
|159
|149.667
|J.R. Reed
|S
|Georgia
|160
|151.143
|Cameron Brown
|LB
|Penn State
|161
|151.444
|Anthony Gordon
|QB
|Washington State
|162
|151.555
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Tennessee
|163
|152.143
|Josiah Deguara
|TE
|Cincinnati
|164
|153.5
|Myles Bryant
|CB
|Washington
|165
|154.625
|McTelvin Agim
|IDL
|Arkansas
|166
|155.167
|Joshua Kelley
|RB
|UCLA
|167
|156.429
|Colby Parkinson
|TE
|Stanford
|168
|157
|Keith Ismael
|IOL
|San Diego State
|169
|157.333
|James Proche
|WR
|SMU
|170
|159.222
|John Hightower
|WR
|Boise State
|171
|159.75
|Dane Jackson
|CB
|Pittsburgh
|172
|160.25
|Darryl Williams
|IOL
|Mississippi State
|173
|161.125
|Trevon Hill
|EDGE
|Miami
|174
|161.4
|Essang Bassey
|CB
|Wake Forest
|175
|162
|Willie Gay
|LB
|Mississippi State
|176
|162.333
|Francis Bernard
|LB
|Utah
|177
|163.571
|Darrynton Evans
|RB
|Appalachian State
|178
|165.25
|Justin Strnad
|LB
|Wake Forest
|179
|167
|Jacob Breeland
|TE
|Oregon
|180
|167.143
|Trevis Gipson
|EDGE
|Tulsa
|181
|168.5
|Antonio Gibson
|RB
|Memphis
|182
|169.8
|James Morgan
|QB
|Florida International
|183
|170.75
|Raequan Williams
|IDL
|Michigan State
|184
|170.75
|Terence Steele
|OT
|Texas Tech
|185
|170.8
|Trajan Bandy
|CB
|Miami
|186
|171.625
|Lavert Hill
|CB
|Michigan
|187
|173
|Brian Cole
|S
|Mississippi State
|188
|174.333
|Kamal Martin
|LB
|Minnesota
|189
|174.5
|Mykal Walker
|LB
|Fresno State
|190
|176
|Davion Taylor
|LB
|Colorado
|191
|176.25
|Nevelle Clark
|S
|UCF
|192
|177
|Jake Hanson
|IOL
|Oregon
|193
|177.25
|LaMychal Hasty
|RB
|Baylor
|194
|177.714
|David Woodward
|LB
|Utah State
|195
|178.5
|Devin Asiasi
|TE
|UCLA
|196
|179.4
|Zach Shackelford
|IOL
|Texas
|197
|179.833
|Charlie Heck
|OT
|North Carolina
|198
|180.125
|Shaquille Quarterman
|LB
|Miami
|199
|180.5
|Robert Windsor
|IDL
|Penn State
|200
|181.833
|Kalija Lipscomb
|WR
|Vanderbilt
Positional Breakdown:
|Offense
|QB (9), RB (15), WR (29), TE (13) OT (21), IOL (17)
|Defense
|IDL (16), LB (22), EDGE (21), S (13), CB (24)