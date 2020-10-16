580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Abby Goins, Kansas FFA’s Candidate for National FFA Office
Friday on our Ag Issues program, we visited with Abby Goins, a junior at Kansas State University who will represent the state in this year’s interview process for National FFA Office. Six new officers will be selected from 38 candidates who begin the interview process tomorrow. Goins tells us about what she’s done to prepare for the process, which will be virtual as this year’s convention will also take place virtually.