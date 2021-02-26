      Weather Alert

580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Alpha Ag Summit Trade Policy Panel

Feb 26, 2021 @ 9:12am

On Friday morning’s Ag Issues program, a couple segments of Thursday’s Alpha Ag Summit Trade Policy panel was played.  The panel featured Maria Zieba, Director of International Affairs with the National Pork Producers Council, Lesly McNitt, Public Policy Director for Trade and Biotech with the National Corn Growers Association, John Duff, Executive Vice President of the National Sorghum Producers, Dalton Henry, Vice President of Trade Policy with U.S. Wheat Associates and Kent Bacus, Sr. Director of International Trade and Market Access with the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

