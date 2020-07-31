      Weather Alert

580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Andrew Walmsley, AFBF Director of Congressional Relations

Jul 31, 2020 @ 6:55am

Friday on our Ag Issues program, we heard the latest on efforts to pass the next round of coronavirus relief aid from Andrew Walmsley, director of congressional relations with the American Farm Bureau Federation in Washington.  Not much movement has occurred on Senate Republicans’ proposed HEALS Act, which includes an additional $20 billion for agriculture, while aspects of the previously passed CARES Act expire today.

