580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Angela Hofmann, Farmers For Free Trade, and AgTalks
Friday morning’s guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program was Angela Hofmann who is the Co-Executive Director of Farmers of Free Trade and also one one the originators of the AgTalks project. AgTalks brought together a variety of ag-related businesses, groups and individuals that resulted in the “Roadmap for Trade, Supply Chains and the Future of American Agriculture.” This report provides the incoming Congress and Administration with a review of major challenges for agriculture, and the groups recommendations.