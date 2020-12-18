      Weather Alert

580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Angela Hofmann, Farmers For Free Trade, and AgTalks

Dec 18, 2020 @ 7:42am

Friday morning’s guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program was Angela Hofmann who is the Co-Executive Director of Farmers of Free Trade and also one one the originators of the AgTalks project.  AgTalks brought together a variety of ag-related businesses, groups and individuals that resulted in the “Roadmap for Trade, Supply Chains and the Future of American Agriculture.”  This report provides the incoming Congress and Administration with a review of major challenges for agriculture, and the groups recommendations.

You May Also Like
Chiefs Hold Off Dolphins Win Fifth Straight AFC West Title
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week
Wendy's High School Athletes of the Week - 12/16/20
Wildcats Start Fast Hold Off Cyclones
Mahomes Report: Week 14 vs. Miami
Wings Etc. Coaches Club 12-14-20 — Boys coaches