580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Coronavirus Symptom Misconceptions, Crystal Malchose, Pottawatomie County P.I.O.
On Friday morning’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW, the discussion focused on some misconceptions about the symptoms for Coronavirus. Pottawatomie County Public Information Officer Crystal Malchose visited with show host Dan Johnson, who was recently quarantined after testing positive and being mildly ill with the virus. Johnson has fully recovered. Malchose talked about the various symptoms that were most common, and how the virus symptoms can be very similar to other regular conditions such as common colds, flu or allergies.