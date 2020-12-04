      Weather Alert

580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Curt Blades, Sr. V.P., Agricultural Services with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers

Dec 4, 2020 @ 7:20am

Friday morning’s guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program was Curt Blades, Senior Vice President of Agricultural Services with the Association of Equipment Manufacturers.  Blades discussed the October 2020 U.S. Ag Tractor and Combine Report from AEM, which showed higher overall unit sales compared to last year and the 5-year average.  Blades also discussed how this differed from what many ag economists predicted for 2020.

