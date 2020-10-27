580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Darin Newsom of Darin Newsom Analysis
Tuesday morning’s guest on the Ag Issues program was Darin Newsom of Darin Newsom Analysis. Newsom discussed how the wheat markets are being affected by weather, but more so for the Black Sea, South American and Australian growing regions than in the U.S. Newsom also talked about how the global supply and trade situation, especially for soybeans, is working in favor of the United States at this time. Newsom also discussed ongoing factors affecting the livestock markets.