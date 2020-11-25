580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Darin Newsom of Darin Newsom Analysis
Darin Newsom of Darin Newsom Analysis was the guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program on Wednesday morning. Newsom discussed what typical holiday season trends would be for agriculture markets compared to this Covid-19 impacted year. He talked about weather conditions in South America, and how those conditions and other factors are affecting corn and soybean markets. Newsom also discussed some of the factors that are driving the wheat and cattle markets.