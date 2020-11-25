      Weather Alert

580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Darin Newsom of Darin Newsom Analysis

Nov 25, 2020 @ 7:20am

Darin Newsom of Darin Newsom Analysis was the guest on 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program on Wednesday morning.  Newsom discussed what typical holiday season trends would be for agriculture markets compared to this Covid-19 impacted year.  He talked about weather conditions in South America, and how those conditions and other factors are affecting corn and soybean markets.  Newsom also discussed some of the factors that are driving the wheat and cattle markets.

 

You May Also Like
Highpoint BlackJack Saddle Club Winners Named
Kansas Father And Son Add To Professional Steer Roping Totals At National Finals Event
Ichabod Woman's Game Postponed Against Hays
Azubuike picked in first round by Utah, Dotson signs with Chicago in 2020 NBA draft
Winter Activity Recommendations Moved On to Board of Directors