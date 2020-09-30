580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Darin Newsom of Darin Newsom Analysis
Wednesday morning’s guest of 580 WIBW’s Ag Issues program was market analyst Darin Newsom of Darin Newsom Analysis. Newsom talked about what was expected from the grain stocks and wheat production numbers that were to be released at 11:00 Wednesday morning. Newsom also talked about the ongoing impact that Covid-19 is having on the agricultural markets, as well as market impacts from global weather conditions. How markets are affected by the direction of the U.S. dollar and by export markets were also discussed.