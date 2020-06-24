580 WIBW / KAN podcast: Darrell Holaday, Commodities Broker with Country Futures, Inc.
Frequent guest Darrell Holaday with Country Futures in Frankfort, Kansas was back on the 580 WIBW Ag Issues program Wednesday morning. Holaday discussed the recent cattle-on-feed and cold storage reports, and also talked about the upcoming hogs-and-pigs and the acreage reports. Holaday also talked about how meat processing plants are progressing following recent spikes in Covid-19. On the grain side, Holaday discussed the weather and fundamentals, plus the ongoing trade situation with China.