City of Topeka looks to cut jobs in face of budget crisis

580 WIBW / KAN podcast: Darrell Holaday, Commodities Broker with Country Futures, Inc.

Jun 24, 2020 @ 7:28am

Frequent guest Darrell Holaday with Country Futures in Frankfort, Kansas was back on the 580 WIBW Ag Issues program Wednesday morning.  Holaday discussed the recent cattle-on-feed and cold storage reports, and also talked about the upcoming hogs-and-pigs and the acreage reports.  Holaday also talked about how meat processing plants are progressing following recent spikes in Covid-19.  On the grain side, Holaday discussed the weather and fundamentals, plus the ongoing trade situation with China.

