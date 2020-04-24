580 WIBW/KAN Podcast: Darrell Holaday, Commodities Broker with Country Futures, Inc.
Markets were the topic of discussion on Friday’s Ag Issues program on 580 WIBW. Commodities Broker Darrell Holaday was our guest. Holaday talked about how re-opening the economy was crucially important to the Ag economy. Holaday also discussed the recent volatility in crude oil prices, and how beef and pork processing capacity is being impacted by Covid-19. Other topics covered were weather impacts specifically in major wheat growing areas, and the possibility of China purchasing up to 30 million tons of U.S. crops.