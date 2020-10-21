580 WIBW / KAN Podcast: Darrell Holaday, Country Futures in Frankfort, Ks.
Darrell Holaday of Country Futures in Frankfort, Kansas was the guest on Wednesday morning’s Ag Issues program. Holaday discussed how the structure of the beef industry has been hurting that industry over the past several years. He described how the inability to grow the processing industry has resulted in massive packer margins. In addition to an overall look at the cattle markets, Holaday also talked about some factors driving the grain markets at this time.